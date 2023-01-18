Masvingo businessman, shop-keeper up for killing patron

George Maponga in Masvingo

A Masvingo businessman is on the run after he teamed up with his shopkeeper and allegedly killed a patron who was drinking beer in their bottle store at Nekanda business centre in Muchakata communal lands.

Nyasha Machaya of Zirevi Village under Chief Shumba is now on the run after he allegedly joined his younger brother Thomas Machaya, who was also working as a barman in the former’s bottle store, to kill Tavonga Chikomo (43) of Chikomo village in the area recently.

Chikomo was allegedly stabbed by Thomas on the chest with a kitchen knife before the latter also struck him on the head with a log. Nyasha allegedly joined in the brutal attack that left the now deceased with a swollen head and a deep cut on the chest.

This was after a misunderstanding between Thomas and a group of patrons that included Chikomo inside the bar at around 7.30pm.

After the gruesome attack, Chikomo’s condition worsened while he was being ferried to Masvingo Provincial Hospital from the bar by a wellwisher.

Police at Muchakata accompanied Chikomo to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police managed to arrest Thomas while Nyasha is still being sought as he is still on the run.

Thomas has since appeared before a Masvingo magistrates’ court facing murder charges.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Ms Rita Silaigwana who remanded him in custody to 1 February. Ms Precious Takuva appeared for the State.