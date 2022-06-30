Massive water project for Muzarabani

Yeukai Tazira in Muzarabani

Government is set to launch a massive water project in Muzarabani under the rural development programme Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

She said this whilst commissioning a solar-powered piped water project, a model classroom block and two offices at Chiwenga Primary School and a Waiting Mothers’ Shelter at Chiwenga Clinic availed by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) in Muzarabani yesterday.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government has acquired rigs to drill boreholes in Muzarabani adding that each village would get one borehole.

“Government has bought rigs for drilling boreholes and President Mnangagwa is going to launch them here in Muzarabani. Every village in Zimbabwe is going to get a solar-powered borehole that is 200 metres deep,” she said.

She added that Government is going to construct a dam for Muzarabani district as part of the Second Republic’s policy of alleviating drought in marginalised communities.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri applauded the ZRCS adding that the projects could not have come at a more opportune time.

“The three projects were developed by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in conjunction with their Finnish Red Cross counterparts in Kabaira and Chiwenga Wards of Muzarabani.

“The projects, which have positively transformed the local community’s livelihoods, are in sync with the Government’s vision of creating an upper-middle-income society by 2030,” she said.

The Minister said Government was planning to support the production of the sesame crop.

“ We want to capacitate farmers and villagers to grow sesame for oil production,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri said the onus was upon Government to ensure that no one and no place was left behind adding that an additional eight schools were going to be constructed in Muzarabani North.

Meanwhile, ZRCS president Edson Mlambo said the projects promoted community resilience in the target communities ensuring healthy and safer communities.

“In partnership with Finnish Red Cross, we have been implementing a Community Based Health and Disaster Management project which has helped change lives in the district.

“Notable milestones of our presence here include the footbridge construction for Chadereka, safe learning structures, toilets, and boreholes rehabilitations along with first aid training and awareness-raising campaigns driven by village-based Red Cross volunteers,” he said.

George Tembo of Ward 23, applauded ZRCS for its unwavering support to improve the community’s quality of life.

“Had it not been for ZRCS and President Mnangagwa’s Government, we would still be drinking unsafe water. Cholera and dysentery had been the order of the day before the Kabaira solar-powered piped water scheme,” he said.