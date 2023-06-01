Massive progress at MSU Law School

Construction of a two-storey Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School in Kwekwe is taking shape. The law school, named after President Mnangagwa, who is a lawyer by profession, is in honour of his immense contribution to the legal field. The school is expected to be complete by August next year.

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

The construction of the ED Mnangagwa Law School at the Kwekwe Campus of Midlands State University (MSU), one of the projects put under the 100 day plan by the Second Republic, has recorded massive progress and is expected to be complete by August 2024.

The two-storey ED Mnangagwa Law School will comprise some lecture rooms, a moot court, an e-library and an administration block among other sections.

Already employing 239 workers, the bulk of them locals, the ED Mnangagwa Law School, will also house other faculties including agriculture and architecture is expected to recruit more than 1 000 students upon completion next year.

If completed within the stipulated time, it would have broken the record by becoming one of the massive projects under the Second Republic to be completed within the shortest period of time.

Speaking after touring the facility yesterday, Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Permanent Secretary, Mrs Fananai Madambi expressed satisfaction at progress.

“Upon completion, this is expected to become one of the best law schools in Africa and it has since been part of the 100 day cycle projects that the Government is closely monitoring and believe you me, it has been given special attention and it is getting the necessary support from the government,” she said.

Mrs Madambi said with the commitment from the university itself and other stakeholders, it was possible that the project will be complete within the stipulated time-line.

The project is being jointly funded by the treasury and the institution.

“I have noted with pleasure the commitment coming from the university, the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution (Senator Larry Mavima) and other stakeholders. It is proving to be a success. There is no doubt that the construction should be completed by August next year,” she said.

Mrs Madambi urged local companies to take up opportunities presented by the university’s construction.

“I am told that bricks are coming from Bulawayo and Harare. It is my wish that local companies benefit from the construction of this massive structure. We should be able to see companies supplying steel, bricks, cement and other building material that are required here,” she said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Senator Larry Mavima, said the campus was named in honour of the achievements made by President Mnangagwa in the development of this country.

“The idea of this law school was mooted by President Mnangagwa himself way back before he even became president. We then decided to implement the idea in his owner and recognition of the works that he is doing in the development of the country,” said Sen Mavima.

He said had it not been of covid-19, construction could have been complete by now adding the new campus will play an important role in boosting the provincial GDP.

“This is a way of proving that we can build our own nation despite the sanctions. If you look at this campus, MSU is providing its own builders instead of sub-contracting. They are also being supervised by MSU management and artisans. And it is also pleasing to note that most of the engineering works are being done on site proving that we can build our own country in line with President’s mantra “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” he said.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa said given the continued availability of funds, the construction should be complete by August.

“As long as we continue receiving resources the way we are doing, we should be able to complete the construction by August and take our first enrolment. This should be one of the leading law schools in Africa that will also attract foreign students,” he said.

Prof Muzvidziwa said after completion of the initial block, there will be construction of staff accommodation as well as students’ hostels, a kitchen among other infrastructure.

Sitting on 229 hectares, the university has brought with it excitement not only in Kwekwe but the province at large.

It seeks to make education available to the communities, MSU has adopted a multi-campus philosophy that has seen it being in Gweru, Zvishavane, Harare and Bulawayo hence operationalising education 5.0 model.

MSU which is the biggest institution in Zimbabwe in terms of enrolment, is also looking forward to opening other campuses in Gokwe and Mutare.