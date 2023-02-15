Massive infrastructural projects on the cards

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday while delivers the first post-Cabinet briefing of this year.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

Massive infrastructural projects including the Kanyemba Border Post development framework based on the smart city concept, Tugwi Mukosi combination masterplan and Forbes Border Post modernisation project, have been lined up for this year as the Second Republic steps up efforts to develop the country in line with thrust of leaving no one and no place behind.

There will also be the construction of the Christmas Pass bypass in Mutare to reduce the number of heavy vehicles that pass through the central business district en-route to and from Forbes Border Post.

Further, a new bridge at Beitbridge Border Post will be constructed to improve traffic flows.

This was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday while delivering the first post-Cabinet briefing of this year.

The infrastructural projects dovetail with the Second Republic, led by President Mnangagwa’s desire to modernise institutions and ensure an upper middle class income economy is achieved by 2030 in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Kanyemba Border Post Development Framework was presented in Cabinet by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

“The nation is informed that Kanyemba Border Post in Mbire District of Mashonaland Central has been identified as one of the potential drivers of Vision 2030 in the province. A total of 1 600 hectares has been set aside for urban development, while some land has been set aside for communal and commercial irrigation schemes.

“The development of Kanyemba will be anchored on four pillars, namely: agriculture, tourism, international trade, and service industry,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The responsible ministry, said Minister Mutsvangwa, worked with stakeholders in the production of detailed layout designs after the deployment of new survey technology by the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) providing for animal corridors within both the irrigation schemes and urban areas to allow for the free passage of wildlife.

“The Kanyemba Border Post Development Plan is based on smart city and ecocity concepts and provides for institutional, commercial, administrative, hospitality, smart mobility, mainstream residential and recreational facilities as well as conservation areas and game corridors, among others.

“Going forward, no new land allocations and developments will be allowed at Kanyemba Border Post, and an Implementation Agency will be constituted to assist Mbire Rural District Council in the implementation of the envisaged smart city. As the programme on smart cities is rolled out, more centres across the length and breadth of Zimbabwe will undergo similar transformation,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

On the Forbes Border Post modernisation project, Minister Mutsvangwa said having noted inefficiencies at the country’s border posts due to inadequate infrastructure, lack of automation and inadequate staffing, Cabinet resolved to modernise the ports of entry.

The Forbes Border Post project was presented before Cabinet by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona.

Presently, expressions of interest have been received from individuals and consortia willing to partner Government on the upgrading and modernisation of Forbes Border Post.

“Cabinet wishes to further advise that it resolved to enter into a partnership with Forbes Border Consortium on the design, build, operate and transfer project for a modernised Forbes Border Post, on account of the consortium’s proven track record.

“Two additional projects, namely Christmas Pass Bypass Road and construction of a dry port will be implemented concurrently with the border post project upon approval by Cabinet. Furthermore, Cabinet approved the proposed partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and River Bridge Consortium on the design, build, operate and transfer of a new bridge at Beitbridge Border Post.

“The construction of the new bridge will improve the flow of traffic at the border post, as well as facilitate the implementation of separation of traffic at the point of crossing, in line with international best practice,” she said.

Regarding Tugwi-Mukosi, Minister Mutsvangwa said the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works commissioned a consortium of universities to prepare the Tugwi-Mukosi Combination Master Plan, which has since been presented to the Tugwi-Mukosi Combination Master Plan Authority.

It was noted that Tugwi-Mukosi Dam and its environs presented excellent opportunities for accelerated agricultural and irrigation development.

Consequently, Cabinet agreed that three new irrigation schemes measuring 3 852 hectares will be established, with the Banga Irrigation Scheme being expanded from 64 hectares to 195 hectares.

“An implementation agency will soon be established to coordinate development across socio-economic sectors. Amenities such as schools, health centres, business nodes, heritage sites, museums, hotels, lodges and training institutes will be developed over an area spanning two rural district councils and extending upstream and downstream of the Tugwi- Mukosi Dam. Other developments will incorporate harbours, holiday homes, golf courses, nature and game viewing,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The proximity of Tugwi-Mukosi to the Great Zimbabwe Monuments and the Kruger-Gonarezhou- Gazaland micro-region will create a regional tourism belt that will increase Zimbabwe’s opportunities in tourism and related downstream industries.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said while a fish processing plant would be established near Tugwi-Mukosi, there will be a harbour and light house control tower, while a power generation plant on the dawn will provide communities and businesses with clean energy and drive irrigation projects in support of household and national food security.

“The nation is further being informed that Government will provide the required support for all families requiring relocation as the multi-faceted development projects are rolled out,” she said.