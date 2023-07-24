Massive developments spread across Zim: President

Blessings Chidakwa

Major development is spreading across the country as the Second Republic remains committed to continue improving people’s lives, leaving no one and no place behind, President Mnangagwa has said.

Some of the projects that have been lying idle for decades including the Gwayi-Shangani Dam proposed more than 100 years ago and the Harare-Beitbridge highway have been brought back to life as President Mnangagwa’s administration delivers on its promises.

Addressing multitudes of Zanu PF supporters during the party’s fifth provincial star rally in Centenary, Mashonaland Central, on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said over 762 projects had already been completed in the province.

President Mnangagwa said despite economic sanctions, the new dispensation continues to register significant milestones as development is spreading across the nation with dams, clinics, schools and roads being built everywhere.

“I have been told that the Second Republic is also doing four major dam constructions in Mashonaland Central. So, all the areas that had no water will now have water for irrigation and for their livestock. When we came to Mt Darwin for the independence celebrations, I said to the Minister of Agriculture, Anxious Masuka, that I wanted him to drill 40 boreholes around the district. That has been done in 40 villages around Mt Darwin,” he said.

In addition, villages around Centenary Country Club got 46 boreholes.

Turning to agriculture, President Mnangagwa said food security and boosting farm incomes remained a key priority under the Second Republic.

“We want to comprehensively deal with food insecurity. We have put models of agriculture that address food security at the household level. We brought Pfumvudza/Intwasa, which ensures that every household is food-secure,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also hailed Mashonaland Central for surpassing the winter wheat target.

“We gave her (Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Monica Mavhunga) a target to put 14 000 hectares under wheat and they have already reached 15 000 hectares. She has surpassed her target.

“She must thank farmers from this province. This wheat gives us bread and all manner of confectionery,” he said.

In the past, President Mnangagwa said the country used to import wheat from Ukraine, where there is war today.

“So, we sat as a team and asked ourselves why we were importing wheat when we have water for irrigation. I asked them what we could do in order to produce enough wheat for our annual consumption.

“They said we needed to put so much land under irrigation. We have all of that now. We have so much land under irrigation to ensure that we produce enough wheat each winter.

“Last year, we produced more than our annual requirement. This year, we have even surpassed last year’s production record.”

As the country gallops towards achieving vision 2030, President Mnangagwa said plans were already underway to start exporting wheat.

“My Minister of Agriculture is saying that we must start planning to export our wheat because we have more than what we require. Imagine if we had insisted on importing grain from Ukraine, where there is a war now! Surely, we would suffer.”

President Mnangagwa said he was aware that despite being food secure as a country, there were some pockets which did not get good harvests in the provinces.

“We know that, as a country, we are now food-secure, but there are some pockets which did not get good harvests in the provinces. We don’t want to hear of any family that is starving because food is abundant.

“We have structures in place through our Ministry of Local Government, led by Cde July Moyo, through the chiefs, headmen and village heads. All village heads know who, among their people, are starving. We also have structures in the party that tell us that we have plenty of food that we will give for free because, as a country, we have the food.”

Turning to mining, President Mnangagwa said artisanal miners must be fully supported. “Talking about mining, God smiled

on Mashonaland Central because you have a lot of minerals — including gold, nickel, lithium and copper.

“So, what is needed is to give our boys mining claims because we want our people in the mining sector. They should exploit these minerals for the benefit of our people and our country,” he said.

“There is a place like Kanyemba, which we knew little about until the First Lady went there and advised me about their situation. She said there were no schools, clinics and roads. So now, as I speak, we have built clinics, primary schools and secondary schools.

“We are constructing a state-of-the-art road to Kanyemba and also developing the place into a town. Three to four years from now, all of you will be migrating to Kanyemba. On the issue of electricity, at national level, you know there was a time when we faced acute power shortages in the country, but we have addressed that and in the last month loadshedding has reduced because we are getting 600MW from Hwange Unit 7 and 8.”

On science and technology, every month and every week the President said he received reports of breakthroughs or an invention, which would have been done by boys and girls of this country.

“Let me tell you that universities in all provinces were challenged to produce products using resources found in that province. The pioneers are Great Zimbabwe, supported by Midlands State University. They are producing marula drinks.

“I went there with VP Chiwenga and witnessed it. They advised us that they want to distil whiskey. In this province, you have the masau fruit, and at Bindura University of Science Education, they are producing three types of soft drinks, bathing soaps, body lotions from the fruits.”

In terms of service delivery, President Mnangagwa said the country now boasted of at least 20 registry offices across the country to decentralise key offices.

“A long time ago, you used to travel from Muzarabani to faraway places to apply for vital civic documents, but now, you can apply for your biometric passport here in the rural areas.

“We now have more than 20 passport centres. We started with Murehwa in Mashonaland East to make life easier for the elderly to apply for their passports. They can be able to go to any country in the world because of the work that is being done by the Second Republic.”