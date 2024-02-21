Mass polio vaccination campaign gets off to a smooth start

Gogo Vongai Motomukaro of Unit O Chitungwiza helps community health workers administer a polio vaccine to her grandchild Mercy Katesi during the National Mass Polio Vaccination Campaign in Chitungwiza yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Trust Freddy and Primrose Zimano-Herald Reporters

THE mass polio vaccination campaign began smoothly yesterday across the country, with health authorities aiming to vaccinate over four million children under 10 in each of the two rounds against the novel polio variant, similar to one thought extinct a decade ago.

This nationwide campaign is being co-ordinated by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in partnership with UNICEF, the World Health Organisation, and other partners using the newly developed oral polio vaccine type 2.

To ensure that as many children as possible are vaccinated, the mass vaccination team is combining the usual vaccination at health facilities with a door-to-door approach.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, said: “The detection of cVDPV2 is a serious concern, but we are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively. This nationwide vaccination campaign demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the health of every child in Zimbabwe.”

This is the first time Zimbabwe is using the novel OPV2 vaccine, a critical new and safe tool in the fight against cVDPV2 launched by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 2021.

“The campaign will use high-quality oral polio vaccines and will be implemented in two phases, reaching an estimated 4 million children across the country during each round.

“Through routine environmental surveillance, 17 examples of circulating poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) were detected in sewage samples collected in Harare.

“Additionally, through intensified disease surveillance, the Ministry of Health and Child Care identified three human cases of polio in Mashonaland West and Harare Provinces. Without urgent action, there is a high risk of the spread of polio.”

During this campaign, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, UNICEF, and WHO are calling on community and religious leaders to support communities during the vaccination campaign and promote public awareness about polio.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the polio vaccination campaign in Harare will start next week to make way for the ongoing cholera vaccination.

The Herald yesterday visited some of the areas where the mass polio vaccination was being rolled out.

In Chitungwiza, the vaccination team was involved in door-to-door campaigns. Parents and guardians there expressed gratitude for the campaign and stressed the importance of ensuring that all children are vaccinated against polio.

“As a grandmother, I encourage all grandmothers to encourage their daughters-in-law to get their children vaccinated. It is vital that we all work together to eradicate polio in our country,” Gogo Lilian Munaku said.

Ms Prince Katau thanked the Government for bringing the vaccination programme to their door step.

“I didn’t want to miss out on this opportunity to protect my grandchild but I’m so grateful that I bumped into them while they were administering vaccines door-to-door. I fear what might happen to them if they don’t receive this life-saving vaccine,” she said.

Ms Lynette Kapfura, a mother of two, urged other parents to bring their children for vaccination after she was impressed by the vaccination team’s efficiency.

“It doesn’t take long at all. I have only been here for a minute and I am about to leave. I encourage all parents to bring their children for vaccination. It’s quick, easy, and free.”

The detailed polio risk analysis conducted by the Ministry has identified the below 10-year-old age group as having a higher risk of these type 2 polioviruses, since vaccines targeting this type were stopped globally in 2015 after what was then considered a successful global eradication campaign.