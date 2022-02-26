Masiyiwa retires from Econet board

Mr Masiyiwa

The Herald

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe founder and majority shareholder, Strive Masiyiwa has retired from the company’s board, the telecommunications giant announced on Friday.

Masiyiwa, 61, has been on Econet’s board since establishing the company in 1993. He was the company’s executive chairman. He will retain his more than 50 percent stake in the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company.

“The Board of Directors of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited would like to announce that Mr Strive Masiyiwa has retired from the Board with effect from 1 February 2022. Mr Masiyiwa is the founder of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited and the Econet Group and has been on the Board of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited since inception of the Company in 1993 and its subsequent listing in 1998.

“It is through his leadership, dedication and perseverance that the Company has grown to become one of Zimbabwe’s largest and most successful businesses.

“The Board and management takes this opportunity to express their appreciation to Mr Masiyiwa for his entrepreneurial leadership and his unwavering commitment to the company and for his philanthropy that has changed the lives of so many in Zimbabwe and across Africa,” the company said in a statement.

Econet has 13. 2 million subscribers. New Ziana.

