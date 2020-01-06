Mashwede violence suspect in court

Prosper Dembedza,Court Correspondent

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of shooting and injuring a security guard at popular Harare entertainment joint, Mashwede Village, after a dispute at the weekend.

Tawanda Trymore Jarnett (34) was charged with attempted murder when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He was remanded out of custody to February 12 on $500 bail.

Jarnett was ordered to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The court heard that on January 4 Jarnett was drinking beer with his friends at Mashwede Village located along High Glen Road Glen View Area 8 in Harare.

It is alleged that Jarnett had a misunderstanding with other patrons who were also drinking beer at the same place.

The court heard that during a scuffle Jarnett pulled out a Tokarev pistol serial number 184999 and fired one shot in the air to scare away his opponents.

It is the State’s case that members of the public and security guards tried to disarm and arrest Jarnett who then fired another shot and hit one of the security guards identified as Edward Mapfurirwa on the right arm bicep.

The court heard that Jarnett is a holder of a firearm certificate number 553408A which was issued by the controller of Firearms for the protection of cash in transit only.

The court heard that Jarnett violated the terms on which his firearm certificate was issued by taking his Tokarev pistol to the club which is a beer drinking outlet.