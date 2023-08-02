Mashwede Holdings fulfills “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo” philosophy in Chivi

Part of the girls' hostels being constructured by Mashwede Holdings at Danhambe High School which is set to recruit its first crop of boarders in January 2024.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Mashwede Holdings is constructing girls’ hostels at Danhamombe High School in the Sese area of Chivi as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility, which also dovetails with President Mnangagwa’s “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo” philosophy.

The construction project at Danhamombe High School at Zhara Village under Chief Jaka in the Chivi rural heartland is expected to gobble over US$1 million and is targeting the girl child.

Construction of the hostels with a capacity of over 70 students will see the council-owned rural day school making history by enrolling forms 1 and 5 girl boarders, beginning January, 2024.

This will mark a transformation of Danhamombe from being a day school to a low-cost rural boarding school, making it the third such institution in Chivi district after Berejena and Chibi High schools.

Shortage of boarding schools in Chivi has resulted in the proliferation of what are commonly known as “bush boarders” at Danhamombe, a development which exposes the girl child to teenage and unwanted pregnancies and sexually-transmitted infections.

Mashwede, led by its founder and chief executive officer Mr Alex Mashamhanda ploughed back to the community by building girls’ hostels that are now nearing completion.

Mr Mashamanda was born and bred in Chivi and attended the nearby St Simon Zhara Primary School in the 1960s.

Danhamombe High School head Mr Emmanuel Muvengi hailed Mashwede Holdings and its founder for assisting in the transformation of his school.

“We are grateful to Mr Mashamhanda who, through his company, Mashwede Holdings, is building girls’ hostels that are nearing completion. As a school, we have not put a single cent into the project with Mashwede Holdings doing everything. We are grateful for this gesture because this is not the first time he has assisted us,” said Mr Muvengi.

“Mashwede Holdings is fulfilling President Mnangagwa’s philosophy that Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo.The girl child who used to walk 7km to school has been thrown a lifeline.”

School Development Committee (SDC) chair Mr Jefta Maburuse added that what Mr Mashamhanda did at Danhamombe is in sync with the “leaving no one and no place behind philosophy.”