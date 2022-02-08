Mashwede fuel scam: application dismissed

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure has dismissed an application for her recusal by two men accused of defrauding Mashwede Holdings of fuel coupons worth nearly USS17 850.

Edison Mashamhanda and Nevanji Madanhire in their apication argued that the court was no longer impartial after dismissing their application for a delay to allow time for a review of the dismissal of their application for discharge after the conclusion of the State case.

In dismissing the application, Mrs Mashavirakure said the application does not meet the requirements which warrant her recusal.

She further ruled that no bias was shown.

Mrs Mashavirakure also stated that there are no interests which had been cultivated by the magistrate.

Prosecutor Mr Moses Mapanga opposed the application, saying it was only a delaying tactic being used by the two.