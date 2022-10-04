Mashwede employees jailed

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure has jailed two Mashwede Holdings employees after she found them guilty of stealing fuel coupons worth nearly US$17 000 and faking an armed robbery to cover up.

Edson Mashamhanda, who was a book-keeper was slapped with 27 months’ imprisonment with six suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Another 10 months were set aside on condition that he restitutes the complainant US$9 950 on or before December 30. He will effectively serve 11 months.

His other accomplice, Ernest Nevanji Madanhire, an ICT officer was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment with six of these suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Another nine months were also set aside on condition that he restitutes US$6 900 on or before December 30. He will effectively serve 10 months in jail.

In aggravation, prosecutor Mr Moses Mapanga told the court that theft from an employer is a horrible and reprehensible offense deserving severe penalties.

“It’s so disgusting that no amount of mitigation can ameliorate the gravity of the accused’s moral blameworthiness,” he said.

Mr Mapanga said the accused persons stole from their employer out of greediness not out of need.

“Accused one was driving a posh Mercedes Benz, bought for him by his employer. He was also and still staying in a house built for him by his employer,” he said.

He further submitted that after selling 6000 worth of fuel coupons for US$7500 to David Clinton, accused 2 got a commission of US$600 USD on top of his monthly salary.

Mr Mapanga proved during trial that in March 2020, Mashwede Holdings fuel coupons printer, Laptime Design and Print, printed 40 000 petrol coupons which were collected by Madanhire. Madanhire then hooked up with Mashamhanda and hatched a plan to dupe their employer.

On March 11, 2020 Mashamhanda declared to the accounts department that he had received 17 000 litres worth of petrol coupons from Madanhire.