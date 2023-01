Senior Court Reporter

FOUR men who defrauded Mashwede Diesel Services of US$10 335 in fuel after using counterfeit coupons were today denied bail by a Mbare magistrate.

Trust Vhera, Ruzvidzo Mandizha, Tendekai Simbai Gondo and Advoce Manhendere were then remanded in custody to January 24 when they appeared before magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini.

Tongai Chironda, who is jointly charged with the quartet was granted $50 000 bail.

Miss Janet Mlambo appeared for the State