Mashonaland West tops country’s veld fire cases

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West province has for the past five years topped the country’s veld fires statistics amid revelations that underutilised farmland exacerbates the figures.

At least 50 percent of the country’s total burnt area since 2017 has been recorded in Mashonaland West.

Zvimba and Hurungwe have also remained the two districts in the province with the highest figures annually.

With the nation having lost one million hectares to veld fires and regrettably 18 lives since January this year, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) provincial head, Mr. Rambwayi Mapako called for concerted efforts from farmers.

He said the successful implementation of climate-proof agriculture mechanisms including Pfumvudza and Presidential Goats Pass-On Scheme rests on the protection of the environment.

