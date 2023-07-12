Mashonaland West journalists undergo election reporting training

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

JOURNALISTS from public and private media in Mashonaland West, this Wednesday attended elections reporting workshop organised by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) in Chinhoyi.

The effective polls media coverage training workshop was aimed at equipping members with complete reporting skills.

Zimbabwe Elections Commission (ZEC) Provincial elections officer, Mr Austin Ndlovu enlightened journalists on the laws that govern elections.

He implored media personnel to preach peace ahead of elections.

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WiCoz) Provincial coordinator, Ms Nonsikelelo Ngwenya who spoke on the elections gender dynamics challenged the media to give fair coverage to males and females.