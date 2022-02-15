Mashonaland West in Covid-19 booster shot drive

Mr Marufu getting his Covid-19 vaccine third dose at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital today

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has embarked on a drive to administer Covid-19 booster shots in Mashonaland West province to enhance the resistance of locals to the disease.

Speaking at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he received his third dose this morning, provincial nursing officer, Mr Farayi Marufu, encouraged health personnel to lead by example as front liners by promoting the dose’s uptake.

“The government has taken this priority so that all our people in the community are protected from the virus,” he said. “For the Government’s set herd immunity to be reached, we as health personnel should take up the third dose jab.

“Everyone should take advantage of this free service to get vaccinated.”

Mr Marufu said health personnel were influential in increasing the Covid-19 vaccine uptake.