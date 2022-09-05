Mashonaland West endorses President

Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) yesterday endorsed the party’s First Secretary and President, Cde Mnangagwa, as the party’s 2023 Presidential election candidate.

Speaking at Nyabira Country Club, provincial leaders said President Mnangagwa was an astute leader who deserved a second term given the tangible transformation he has brought in the country.

They said the province was going to play its part towards mobilising the five million votes that the party is targeting for its Presidential candidate.

Mashonaland West provincial party chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, reaffirmed the party’s position of endorsing President Mnangagwa as the party’s candidate.

“We have a lot of programmes which we will be taking the party to the grassroots level including taking mobilisation to Siakobvu where we have a lot of Tonga-speaking people who have for long felt left behind.

“As President Mnangagwa is always emphasising that the Government’s developments projects will take everyone and every place on board, this is our first port-of-call,” said Cde Mliswa-Chikoka.

The Siakobvu community, falling under Kariba, has been voting for the opposition since the year 2000 as a way of registering its displeasure at the lack of development during the First Republic. The Second Republic has, however, made it a point to develop the area including investing in the construction of a multi-million-dollar Government Complex, which is almost complete and upgrading the Karoi-Binga Road that is underway.

Politburo member and Secretary for Information and Technology, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, who told members to submit their suggestions for the amendment of the party’s constitution before the congress slated for next month, said the province had already started campaigning for President Mnangagwa.

“We have resolved that our candidate as Zanu PF is President Mnangagwa. He is also the candidate for the whole country as we don’t want stooges,” he said.

“Let’s now start identifying our members taking advantage of the technology at hand. Our planning should be premised around the voter registration figures.

“I was pleased by the Midlands province which now has more registered voters than us. They ensured, through cell verification, that every member was registered and this boosted the figures,” he said.

Cde Ziyambi said after discussions with leaders in his Zvimba West Constituency, they realised that at least 1 300 known members were not registered to vote, and called on the party to mobilise more voters in its strongholds.

“This will help us neutralise where we are weak to the opposition while we continue to be vigilant and disciplined,” he added.

Zanu PF national spokesperson, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, lauded President Mnangagwa’s wisdom in healing the political wounds by declaring Cde James Chikerema from Mashonaland West as a national hero, for his contribution during the liberation struggle.

President Mnangagwa also declared Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole a national hero, again on the strength of his contribution during the war of liberation.

Said Cde Mutsvangwa: “As a province, we now have one more hero and this is historic because he was part of the formation of the original ZIPRA.

“There was no template to follow during the war and all issues were not solved rationally. After deliberations, it was seen that Cde Chikerema did his job well and as a province, we are happy.”

The provincial leadership is expected to visit the Chikerema family in Zvimba to deliver the message and celebrate with the family.

Cde Mutsvangwa outlined how President Mnangagwa has steered infrastructural development across the country.

“We were in Beitbridge last week; let me hasten to say President Mnangagwa is working tirelessly. As a former diplomat, I have been to many countries and our Beitbridge Border Post has been upgraded to one of the best in Africa and Europe.

“Let’s applaud the President for engaging private players (ZimBorders Consortium) and its upgrade was done not using taxpayers’ money but on a build-own-operate (and transfer) agreement,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said because of the many developments being implemented by the Government, Zimbabweans ought to vote President Mnangagwa into office in the 2023 harmonised elections.