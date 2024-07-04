Mashonaland West Agricultural Show postponed

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

THE 77th edition of the Mashonaland West Agricultural Show, which was slated for end of this month, has been moved to August 21, 2024.

The show society chairman, Mr Godfrey Mavankeni confirmed the development.

“Kindly note that the 2024 Mashonaland West Agricultural Show which had been scheduled for July 31 to August 3 has been moved forward and will now run from 21 to 24 August 2024,” he said.

This year’s event runs under the theme ‘Productivity for Industrialisation and Economic Development’.