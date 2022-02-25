Mashonaland Country Districts hopes to maintain swimmers base

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

MASHONALAND Country Districts chairperson Louise Benade believes the return of the national championships for the 2021/2022 season is going to complement their efforts to maintain their swimming base.

Mashonaland Country Districts took part in the national gala that ended early this week with 215 swimmers from five provinces competing at Les Brown Swimming pool.

Benade said the return of the national competition after it could not take place last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic is important since it helps retain swimmers within the system.

“It’s so important because we lost a lot of swimmers when we couldn’t host. When this event wasn’t held last year a lot of swimmers didn’t come back to swimming.

“So I think the fact that we have been able to host it this year, is going to help us maintain our base, our swimming base.

“Last year because this event never took place we lost. So we almost had to start at the beginning and start again, calling in swimmers. So it’s vital, absolutely vital that this happens to keep swimmers,” said Benade.

Mashonaland Country Districts finished fourth in the national championships.