Mashonaland Central upscales plastic waste recycling

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

This month’s national clean-up campaign in Mashonaland Central focuses on recycling plastic waste to reduce the burden on local authorities in waste collection.

The clean-up was done at Gweshe business centre in Chiweshe.

The guest of honour, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said plastics are the main pollutant of concern in the province.

She said upscaling the recycling sector is key to reducing the accumulation of waste in the environment.

“Gweshe business centre is expanding and I urge the local authority to lure recycling investors,” she said.

“This business centre links to various areas of economic and tourism in Muzarabani thus the need to set up world-class infrastructure to complement this cause.”

The Minister called for peace and unity during a campaign for elections slated on August 23.

She rallied all party members, outgoing and incoming members of parliament to join hands and mobilise 5 million votes for President Mnangagwa.

Acting Provincial Environmental Manager Mrs Ericah Uzanda applauded the Gweshe community for being proactive in maintaining and cleaning their environment.

“I am pleased to note that the business community actively participated in the clean up, unlike other communities who distantly watch,” she said.

Mazowe Central Zanu PF House of Assembly candidate Cde Maxmore Njanji said the clean-up campaigns are testimony of the Second Republic’s commitment to ensure that no place and no one is left behind.

As the country journey towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030, a clean and safe environment far from pollution is a priority, he said.

“Primary elections are behind us and we are working together to achieve 5 million votes for the President,” he said.

“In Mazowe we have set up a campaign committee because we are united for a common cause. Zanu PF is a peaceful party and we shun violence as elections draw closer.

“The works done by the Second Republic market itself and victory is certain.”