Mashonaland Central pools together resources for highway rehabilitation

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Christopher Magomo, has managed to pool together resources from corporates and stakeholders for repairs on the Harare- Bindura and Shamva Roads.

Minister Magomo said after sending an SOS to corporates, stakeholders and development partners, a meeting was held recently to develop solutions.

“We are repairing the road and progress has been made. We are expecting funds from the Government for the rehabilitation of the roads,” he said.

“Exodus was contracted to rehabilitate the Harare-Mazowe-Kanyemba Road but currently, they are concentrating on the Mbire side.

“Bituman World was contracted to do the Mazowe-Bindura but due to funds they are not yet on the ground.”

The provincial roads Engineer Joseph Makokove said they have started pothole patching from Bindura to Glendale.

He said by the end of this week Bindura to Mazowe will be pothole-free and they will start working on Mazowe to Harare.

“Afterwards we will attend to the Shamva highway and in two weeks’ time we will be done. These are the two roads we are doing with the resources that are available.”