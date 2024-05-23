Mashonaland Central hosts foot-golf tournament

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Mashonaland Central Province will be hosting a foot-golf tournament that will draw participants from across the country’s ten provinces on Saturday.

The tournament will be an opportunity for the selection of a team that will represent the country in games slated for South Africa.

The Mashonaland Central Patron’s Foot-golf Tournament is running under the theme “Attaining sustainable development goals through foot-golf, leaving no one and no place behind”.

Foot-golf is played in a way that is almost similar to golf, with the exception being that players kick a size five soccer ball instead of striking it with club.

This combination of football and golf has its roots mainly in Netherlands where Bas Korsten and Michael Jansen popularized foot-golf around 2008

Speaking to The Herald, Mashonaland Central’s foot-golf patron, Senator Eleven Kambizi said the sport is being embraced in many parts of the province.

“We had the first inception of foot-golf in Guruve after the national chairperson, Mr Daniel Kuwengwa, launched the sport. I pioneered the game in many parts of the province, including Mbire, Muzarabani and Rushinga.

“This weekend we are hosting the first ever tournament at Bindura golf course. The tournament will draw golfers from all the provinces. The event will give us an opportunity to select a national team.

“Apart from networking, our vision is to raise funds that will go towards supporting women in the province through availing capital for their business.

“We have started reviving all country clubs in the province so that we promote this sport and help deter drug and substance abuse in our communities,” said Senator Kambizi.