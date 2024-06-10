Mashonaland Central celebrates Judiciary Service Commission’s 14th anniversary

As part of the celebrations, JSC officials marched through Bindura in a procession, handing out fliers and engaging members of the public.

Fungai Lupande – Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mashonaland Central today joined the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) in celebrating its 14th anniversary.

They were also responding to inquiries from the public.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mashonaland Central Provincial Magistrate, Mr Tinashe Ndokera said they were extensively promoting the integrated electronic case management system.

He said focus was on the upcoming transition to a paperless system in the Magistrates courts, which will result in all cases being filed electronically starting in 2025.

Mr Ndokera said the system will enable individuals residing far from the court to file their cases electronically.

He expressed confidence in the readiness of the people of Mashonaland Central for the e-filing system.