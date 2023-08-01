Mashonaland Central Agricultural Show opens tomorrow

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mashonaland Central Agriculture Show is opening tomorrow with more exhibitors expected compared to last year.

This is the 23rd edition of the show and this year school children across the province will come and learn what happens during an agricultural show free of charge.

Mashonaland Central Agricultural Show Society chairperson Mr Christopher Chingwaru said among the new exhibitors are companies with new technology in tractors and farming chemicals.

Running under the theme, “Innovative production for economic development, going for growth under devolution,” the show will end on Saturday.

“We received more than 20 exhibitors and this year people came late to set up their stands. We suspect that it is due to the upcoming elections. However, the premise is clean with no overgrown grass making it easy for exhibitors to set up even last minute,” he said

“We are positive that more companies will exhibit this year to surpass the 39 we had last year. Our entry fees have been discounted to US$2 for children and US$3 for adults to allow as many people as possible to attend.”

He said the discount was because more children attend the show yearly.

Meanwhile, small-scale farmers make the bulk of exhibitors after they compete at the district level.

This year hundreds of farmers are excited to showcase their agricultural produce.

Some of things to expect in entertainment is songstress Shantel Sithole and local artists

“This show is important to both corporations and farmers. We have noticed that farmers get a lot of information to improve their farming methods and find markets for their produce. Also in showcasing their products and services companies boost their sales and know what their customers want,” he said.