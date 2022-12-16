Mashaya in South Africa to conduct karate seminar

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s top martial artist Wilfred Mashaya continues to break new ground and is in South Africa where he will share his expertise at a workshop in the Gauteng province.

He is expected to teach and share his expertise in Weapons, Ninjutsu and Self-defence at the Pan-African Shokotan Karate-Do Federation at Springs, Selcourt Spar today.

Mashaya was invited by the Pan African Federation head Kyoshi Michael Cindi Mailula, who will lead the seminar assisted by the Zimbabwean.

The karate guru says he was honoured.

“This is a milestone as Zim Ninja Academy chief instructor’s expertise and exploits have caught the eye of the international community and thereby put Zimbabwe on the map showing we have expertise that is admired by other nations.

“I arrived on Thursday and l will share my vast martial arts knowledge,” he said.

Two months ago, the flying high karateka was honoured at the Sixth World Humanitarian Festival of Martial Arts Awards ceremony in Montenegro.

He received the Master of the Year 2022 award and the best 2022 Best Martial Arts Police Instructor of the Year.

He was also handed a shihan certificate in self-defense by the world Federation of Martial Arts.