Mashaya in South Africa to conduct karate seminar

16 Dec, 2022 - 12:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Mashaya in South Africa to conduct karate seminar Wilfred Mashaya

The Herald

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s top martial artist Wilfred Mashaya continues to break new ground and is in South Africa where he will share his expertise at a workshop in the Gauteng province.

He is expected to teach and share his expertise in Weapons, Ninjutsu and Self-defence at the Pan-African Shokotan Karate-Do Federation at Springs, Selcourt Spar today.

Mashaya was invited by the Pan African Federation head Kyoshi Michael Cindi Mailula, who will lead the seminar assisted by the Zimbabwean.

The karate guru says he was honoured.

“This is a milestone as Zim Ninja Academy chief instructor’s expertise and exploits have caught the eye of the international community and thereby put Zimbabwe on the map showing we have expertise that is admired by other nations.

“I arrived on Thursday and l will share my vast martial arts knowledge,” he said.

Two months ago, the flying high karateka was honoured at the Sixth World Humanitarian Festival of Martial Arts Awards ceremony in Montenegro.

He received the Master of the Year 2022 award and the best 2022 Best Martial Arts Police Instructor of the Year.

He was also handed a shihan certificate in self-defense by the world Federation of Martial Arts.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting