Mashaya honoured in Europe

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S top martial artist Wilfred Mashaya was on Sunday honoured at the Sixth World Humanitarian Festival of Martial Arts Awards ceremony in Montenegro.

He received the Master of the Year 2022 award and the 2022 Best Martial Arts Police Instructor of the Year.

Mashaya was also handed a shihan certificate in self-defense by World Federation of Martial Arts.

Speaking from Montenegro, the Zim Ninja founder said he is grateful for the recognition.

“It is a blessing being honored in a foreign countries and I feel it’s all by God’s grace. I am happy. This is not only for me but also for our nation Zimbabwe because through such achievements, our country’s flag flies high.

“I want to continue making our nation proud as long as I still have the gift of life. What I just need is support not only for me but also for the young ones, women and men that I am also grooming to represent our country,” said Mashaya.

The multi-award winner was selected for the awards through his hard work in promoting martial arts in Zimbabwe.

Mashaya is also undergoing various trainings, which he is receiving from Ninjutsu Grand Master Dai Shihan Predrag Lazarevic and from other Grand Masters. The trainings are being done in Budva, Montenegro.

He is expected back in the country on Thursday.