Mashamanda being evicted from his Highlands mansion

Chief Court Reporter

The High Court sheriff is evicting prominent businessman Mr Tendai Mashamhanda from his US$1.5 million upmarket Highlands house under the watchful eye of the police.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling that Mr Mashamanda fraudulently acquired the property while it was under judicial attachment.

Mr Mashamhanda bought the house for US$230 000 from controversial lawyer Puwai Chiutsi and claimed to have increased its value through face-lifts.

But the High Court in November last year ruled that the sale was fraudulent and ordered him to vacate the property.

He unsuccessfully appealed to the Supreme Court to avoid the eviction.