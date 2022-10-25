Mash West turns out for anti-sanctions march

Conrad Mupesa Mash West Bureau

People drawn from Mashonaland West’s seven districts turned out in their thousands for the anti-sanctions march this morning in the provincial capital Chinhoyi.

Taking part in the march were: Teachers for ED, Civil Servants Trust ED, Men BelievED, Young Women For ED, Journalists for ED and Vendors for ED among others.

Schools in the town also participated with students presenting poems denouncing sanctions.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka represented by permanent secretary in her office Mr Josphat Jaji addressed the crowd.