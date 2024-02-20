Mash West to host youth gala

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West Provincial Youth League is finalising logistics to host a sports and musical gala in honour of the late former President Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe next week.

Youths from across the country will tomorrow converge at Mushagashi Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo province for the 21st February National Youth Day celebrations where President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.

The youths in the province, in showing respect to the late icon who hailed from Zvimba, Mashonaland West, are going to have a musical gala to be held in Hurungwe at date to be announced.

Addressing youths drawn from the five constituencies in Hurungwe district in Karoi yesterday, Zanu PF provincial youth chairman, Cde Tapiwa Masenda said while the national celebrations were slated for Masvingo province on Wednesday, the province was also going to host a special musical gala to respect the late hero.

“Logistics for the transportation of youths from Mashonaland West to Masvingo are at an advanced stage. The province will be represented by at least 300 youths drawn from all the 22 constituencies we have in Mashonaland West,” he said.

“As we work on lobbying to host the national celebrations next year, we are also working to ensure that we will be ready.

“We are finalising on logistics to host a provincial musical gala to honour of the late hero and icon, Former President Mugabe to be hosted at a date to be advised.”

The gala is also expected to be attended by the late hero’s three children, Bona, Robert Jnr and Chatunga.

The 21st February National Youth celebrations are held yearly throughout the country on a rotational basis with Matabeleland North having hosted the event last year.

Cde Masenda also took time to explain some of the issues that affect youths that the Second Republic is trying to address.

“Our President is committed to addressing the issues that you are facing as youths. For status, youths are now represented in the lands committee from all levels.”

“In addition, the Harare-Chirundu Highway is going to open doors for employment to our youths, this, is done free of charge,” he added.

Cde Masenda’s comment came after youths had bemoaned their poor representation regarding employment and land distribution.

Youths also pleaded against the sidelining of youths in relation to farming inputs.

“We are not only the backbone of the party but of our economy as well. We are rallying behind President Mnangagwa’s call for us to work to support his Vision,” said a youth, Cde Clive Mwale.

Another youth said: “We are happy that it has now been made clear regarding employment opportunities. Many were being duped of their hard-earned cash to be considered for employment contracts in the road rehabilitation exercise.”

Zanu PF youth central committee member, Cde Shepherd Marime thanked President Mnangagwa for introducing various economic and developmental blueprints that speak to their youths plights.