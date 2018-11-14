Mash West resolves to recall Mutsvangwa

WAR veterans in Mashonaland West province have resolved to recall Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa on allegations of sowing divisions.

Cde Mutsvangwa also stands accused of alienating himself from the membership after being appointed the Special Advisor to President Mnangagwa, a post he no longer holds.

ZNLWVA provincial chairperson for Mashonaland West Cde Cornelius Muwoni confirmed the resolution made at a provincial council meeting in Chinhoyi yesterday saying the province was yet to write to Cde Mutsvangwa advising him of the developments.

More to follow…..