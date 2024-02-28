Mash West records 18 new cholera cases

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West will continue to push the fight against the deadly Cholera virus to the fore despite the province recording new suspected cases, provincial medical director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Celestino Dhege has said.

The province which has had at least 130 000 of its population vaccinated against the medieval disease, recorded 18 more new cases in five of its seven districts.

The new cholera cases were reported in Sanyati, which had 16 suspected positive cases identified in Kadoma City, while Chegutu and Zvimba districts have a single case each.

Currently, 25 patients are admitted to CTCs in Mashonaland West Province.

Cumulatively since the outbreak in February 2023, a total of 1401 suspected cases were reported with 1325 recoveries at a rate of 94.6 percent.

Dr Dhege said in an effort to fight the scourge, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) had drilled two new boreholes in Zumbara area under Makonde District.

The task force team, he said, was encouraging villagers across the province to boil water for drinking purposes, in the absence of safe drinking water.

People are also discouraged from washing their clothes near the main stream and availing food at gatherings.