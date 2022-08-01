Mash-West provincial Zanu PF offices to undergo facelift

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE ruling party, Zanu-PF’s Mashonaland West provincial offices are headed for a major transformation with members currently fundraising resources for the upgrading purposes.

The changeover was confirmed by the party’s provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka at the weekend, during a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.

Cde Mliswa-Chikoka rallied party members to help raise funds and resources for the renovations to be a success.

Some of the works that are expected to be conducted include laying floor tiles and painting, among other things.