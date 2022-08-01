Uncategorised

Mash-West provincial Zanu PF offices to undergo facelift

01 Aug, 2022 - 12:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Mash-West provincial Zanu PF offices to undergo facelift

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

 

THE ruling party, Zanu-PF’s Mashonaland West provincial offices are headed for a major transformation with members currently fundraising resources for the upgrading purposes.

 

The changeover was confirmed by the party’s provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka at the weekend, during a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.

 

Cde Mliswa-Chikoka rallied party members to help raise funds and resources for the renovations to be a success.

 

Some of the works that are expected to be conducted include laying floor tiles and painting, among other things.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting