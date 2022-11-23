Mash-West police on high alert as robbery, murder cases soar

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE here have heightened efforts to provide enough security to the community as armed robbery and murder cases surge.

Patrol teams have since been beefed up while crews at road checkpoints are being planned.

The province recorded two fatal armed robbery cases in Chinhoyi recently with the culprits still at large.

On Saturday, a couple was attacked by armed robbers that later killed the man and stripped his girlfriend naked before raping her.

The man, who was a gold buyer, was taking his girlfriend to her parents’ home, 15km west of Chinhoyi when the couple was attacked.

In a related case, a Chinhoyi First Capital Bank manager was attacked by armed robbers at his house in the low-density of Mzari on Sunday evening.

The victim who is currently recuperating at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital was shot several times in the legs as the unidentified men ransacked the house and made off with money and other valuables.

Provincial police public relations department through social media platforms encouraged the community to join hands and fight the scourge of heinous crimes.

The department also requested support from the community through the supply of information on any suspicious activity.