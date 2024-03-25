Mash West gears for increased wheat production

Walter Nyamukondiwa in BANKET

Government is meeting wheat farmers in Makonde and Zvimba districts of Mashonaland West province in a bid to formulate strategies to increase production of the cereal.

This is expected to cushion the nation against the anticipated drought-induced grain deficit amid indications of low hectarage and written off crop.

Mashonaland West province is expected to put 38 000ha under wheat, an increase of about 11 000ha from last season.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo implored farmers to fully utilise water bodies and irrigation facilities.

“Mashonaland West province is the bread basket of the country and we need to fully strategise on how best we can contribute in mitigating the effects of drought,” said Minister Chombo.

Increased production of wheat, she said, would be key in broadening nutrition options for citizens.

Chairperson of the Mashonaland West provincial agriculture advisory committee, Cde Happison Muchechetere said farmers should utilise all irrigable while Zesa should guarantee availability of electricity.

Farmers have called for proper formulation of a clear budget for the production of wheat per hectare to determine the selling price.

Others called for early payment for crops delivered to ensure smooth transition into the next crop cycle.

Makonde farmer Mr James Masango said irrigation development programmes should be spread to incorporate more people.

“Let’s spread the risk to as many farmers as possible by giving every farmer irrigation capacity.

“If we can provide 300ha irrigation capacity, instead of giving it to one person why not give a hectare or 5ha to as many people as possible,” said Mr Masango.