Mash West eyes another wheat bumper harvest

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

A record wheat harvest is expected in Mashonaland West province after farmers in the province planted 27 000 hectares from a target of 32 000.

This year’s winter wheat will be produced from 86 000 hectares nationally, compared to 80 000 hectares last year, giving the nation hope of attaining a higher yield than last year’s record harvest.

This is expected to produce 420 000 tonnes of the cereal, well above the 375 000 tonnes achieved last year and the minimum of 360 000 tonnes needed for self-sufficiency.

Mashonaland Central province is the second highest with 15 400 hectares out of a target of 18 200 hectares followed by Mashonaland East with 15 600 hactares, surpassing its target of 14 000 hectares.

Mashonaland West province continues to be the anchor of the country’s agricultural revolution as farmers in the area have become the torch-bearers in various farming disciplines in the quest to reposition the country into a breadbasket and a shining example in the SADC region and beyond.

The province remains the benchmark of the Government’s various agricultural initiatives such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa under which the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa seeks to boost household food security and ensure national food security.

This is expected to reduce or eliminate the food import bill with the ultimate goal being to attain an upper middle income economy by 2030 in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

Mashonaland West is the engine in the farming of the main crops such as maize, wheat, tobacco, soyabeans and cotton.

A tour by The Herald of various farming communities revealed that farmers in the province were determined to turn around the fortunes of the country through making agriculture an engine for development.

Boasting of large tracts of land which before the advent of the land reform was a pride for the white minority, coupled with favourable climate, dams and huge silos such as those found in Banket and Lion’s Den, farmers in the province have a point to prove that locals have the capacity to surpass the benchmark set by white former farmers.

Speaking recently during a wheat field day at Mema Estates in Banket, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera applauded Mashonaland West for doing well in wheat farming, adding that the province was contributing about 31 percent of the national hectarage this year.

“Mashonaland West is indeed emerging as the bread basket of the country and of course Zimbabwe is emerging as the bread basket of the region,” he said.

“They will be sitting on 27 000 hectares out of 86 000 which we have achieved this year.”

Minister of State Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka applauded the work done by farmers in her province, adding that joint ventures were important for farmers since they produced meaningful results to upgrade the economy.

“Farmers should get inputs on time so that they grow the crop on time,” she said. “Joint venture arrangement is something that is good among farmers because it promotes production and utilisation of the land. Here in Mashonaland West we are food secure, no hunger.”

A farmer at Mema Farm Mr Cleopas Mhakayakora said this year they were focusing on improving quality and productivity.

He said a bumper harvest was likely to be achieved if all pests and diseases were controlled.

“We are sure that this season we can do it again because electricity and water which are the major elements in wheat production are readily available,” said Mr Mhakayakora.

“Some of the fertilisers do not respond well to the type of our soils so this year we made an arrangement with experts to prepare fertilizers that suit our soils.

“Our crop has changed and we are hoping that this year we can produce between six to seven tonnes per hectare.”

Another farmer Mrs Rudo Makoni of Makonde said veld fires and quelea birds were the only threats in wheat production, adding that if controlling measures were implemented and strengthened, a bumper harvest was likely to be achieved.

“We are happy that so far no serious power cuts are taking place, so we appeal for authorities to implement measures that will control veld fires and quelea birds because these are the only menace that we are afraid of,” she said.

Through various Government initiatives and support rolled out countrywide, the province has not lagged behind in terms of mechanisation and irrigation infrastructure such as centre pivots, driers, combined harvesters, boom sprays, agro-processing plants like milling companies, canning, leather tanning, and agro-chemicals among others.

There are also horticultural projects and products such as flowers, peas, green beans, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, bananas, macadamia nuts, crocodiles and related products.