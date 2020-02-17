Mash West boasts of improved waste management

Conrad Mupesa Herald Correspondent

There has been a significant improvement in waste management across Mashonaland West following the rolling up of clean-up campaign programmes by President Mnangagwa, Minister of State for the province Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said.

Speaking in Banket recently after the National Clean-Up campaign programme led by President Mnangagwa, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said the province had taken a further step in supporting the President’s call for a clean environment by engaging in livelihoods-centred initiatives.

She said a number of women in her province were making a living out of picking waste for recycling.

“As Mashonaland West, we have taken a further step in supporting the National Clean-up campaign by rolling out the Waste Separation at Source Programme,” said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.

“Among many other objectives, the programme seeks to bring on board livelihood centred interventions to the waste management challenge by promoting recycling initiatives.”

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said groups of women in towns across the province were producing various items like handbags out of the waste they picked.