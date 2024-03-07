Mash Central seeks new farming technology to mitigate climate change

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe continues to seek new farming technology that can mitigate climate and environment change which is threatening food security by partnering with other countries in agriculture dialogues.

This has seen the province of Mashonaland Central participating in the 2024 Agriculture Fair in Konya, Turkey, following a special invitation by Afro-Mediation, a partner of the event.

Organised under the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, the fair is crafted to offer an extensive program of inspiring keynote addresses, and interactive panel sessions featuring Halal sector pioneers and other stakeholders.

This 20th Konya Agriculture Fair is further covering major challenges and opportunities in line with agricultural mechanization and field technologies with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Captain (Retired) Christopher Magomo who is leading a provincial delegation saying the new tech-wisdom will bring turn-arounds in the farming sector.

“We are here in Turkey for the Konya 2024 Agriculture Fair after we got a special invitation from the organisers, Afro Mediation, its goal is to bring together businessmen, companies, investors, and entrepreneurs with the common goal of being a pioneer for the development of the African continent,” said Minister Magomo.

“Having experienced one of the worst droughts due to changes in climatic conditions, these platforms offer us new ways and innovations critical in tackling drastic weather patterns so that we improve on food security issues, our province will keep hunting for such new technology and farming expertise to defy the menace caused by climate change.”

On Wednesday Minister Magomo had an engagement meeting with Mr Ramazan Erkuş, a board member of the Konya Chamber of Commerce highlighting farming investment opportunities abound in the agrarian province of Mash Central.

“We had a good meeting Mr Ramazan Erkuş. He welcomed us warmly and was very impressed with us as a delegation from Zimbabwe encouraging us to learn more from their advanced farming technology including touring companies that deal with fertilisers, seed, chemicals, cotton and livestock feed.

“I also highlighted the possible areas of investments in our country mostly zeroing on our province emphasising the mantra by President Mnangagwa that Zimbabwe is open for business, a friend to all and an enemy to no one,” said Minister Magomo.

The fair will further see 400 heritage items showcasing the world’s advanced technologies with agriculture mechanization and technological solutions for increased farming productivity.