Mash Central provincial mines chief in court

Fungai Lupande, Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mashonaland Central’s provincial Mines and Mining Development director Tariro Ndlovu yesterday appeared in court on abuse of office charges after he recommended the issuance of a special mining permit to an imposter who was using President Mnangagwa’s name.

Ndlovu (30) appeared before provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Ndokera, who remanded him on free bail.

He is expected back in court in a fortnight.

Ndlovu was ordered to report at CID Bindura every Friday, to reside at his Cleverhill home in Bindura and not to interfere with witnesses.

The court heard that Ndlovu’s duties included recommending mining certificates to the permanent secretary in the Mines and Mining Development Ministry.

Sometime in 2016, Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) requested the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to move a miner, Mr John Maungwa, from the southern region of Umfurudzi Game Park to the northern region. The move was to pave way for the animal restocking programme.

The ministry responded and removed Mr Maungwa’s two mines, Wickman 22 and Wickman 23, to a forfeited mine in the northern region.

The court heard that Mr Maungwa was issued with a new certificate number 28647 and his records were upgraded.

It is alleged that in 2019, an imposter calling herself Chantelle Mnangagwa applied for a special grant mining certificate.

She had a diagram with coordinates that encroached into Wickman 23 belonging to Mr Maungwa.

Ndlovu allegedly connived with Mangwiro Sibanda to peg the special grant on Wickman 23. The court heard that Ndlovu was aware of the existence of Wickman 23.

He allegedly acted contrary and inconsistent with his duties and recommended the issuance of a special grant to the permanent secretary. It is alleged that Ndlovu’s actions showed favour to the imposter at the prejudice of Mr Maungwa.

Acting on the recommendation, the permanent secretary issued a special grant permit number 7580 in Chantelle’s name.