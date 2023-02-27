Mash Central: Police, media engage in safety and security

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The first line of defence for a journalist when faced with adversity is professionalism, Zimbabwe Union of Journalist Secretary General Mr Perfect Hlongwane has said.

He said this during an engagement meeting with the police today in Mashonaland Central.

Mr Hlongwane said the safety and security of journalists are of paramount importance as we head towards harmonised elections later this year.

“We needed to engage police so that we understand how both sides work so that as we go into the elections, knowing that the security of journalists is assured,” he said.

“We are not enemies of the State and police. We are journalists mandated by the Constitution to execute our duties. We want to work with the police in a complementary role. As we conclude these engagements, we will have another engagement in Harare where we are hoping that the

Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services will attend.”

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there is a need to create an understanding and rapport between the media and police because both serve the same public.

“As the 2023 harmonised election approaches, there is a need to ensure that police understand the role of journalists and that journalists appreciate the work of police officers.

“We are impressed that in Mashonaland Central, there is a reciprocal understanding between the media and the police. We want this to continue,” he said.

“Junior police officers need training on the role of journalists as well as young journalists on how to positively work together with the police in fighting issues affecting society like drug and substance abuse.”