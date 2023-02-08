Mash Central bids hero Kanhanga farewell

Fungai Lupande-Mash Central Bureau

HUNDREDS of people yesterday thronged the farm of national hero Brigadier-General (Retired) Walter Epmarcus Kanhanga in Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central to bid farewell to one of the country’s most illustrious sons.

Speakers described Cde Kanhanga, whose nom de guerre was Charles Munyoro, as a soft-spoken, humble and principled man.

Throughout his life, he was always connected to his village in Guruve and was at the time of his death constructing a dam for his people.

Sabhuku Kazingizi said he remembered the national hero as a young boy herding cattle.

“He was a good child and we saw him start school, he was well-mannered. When he turned into a young man, he left for Suoguru in Dande looking for a job,” he said.

“This is when he met other freedom fighters and joined the struggle. We never saw him until the ceasefire period. He came back to inform us that he had returned, but he was no longer staying in the village.

“Although he was no longer staying in the village, he never turned his back on us. We were facing water challenges as a community and Cde Kanhanga offered to help us construct Mupinge Dam so that we can harvest water for irrigation and livestock. The dam is now halfway complete.”

Cde Kanhanga’s niece, Nairesi Taruvinga said his uncle was a father figure not only to his family, but the community at large.

“He told me his sad history. He grew up staying with his mother and he used to sell bananas barefooted to travellers at the Dhikita business centre. Every penny that he got he would give to his mother to save for school fees,” she said.

“I was close to him and I would often visit the farm. He would take me to Guruve in his car and give me money to buy groceries for my family. Whenever he got a new car, he would come to my homestead and show me.”

His farm manager Mr Wilson Songano said he started working at Stockwell Farm in 2001, adding that Brig-Gen Kanhanga regarded him as a son and rewarded him accordingly.

He described his boss as an astute farmer who utilised his land and followed good farming practices.

“The farm is 325 hectares and 91 hectares of arable land. We started with maize, soya beans, and tobacco. Tobacco is our main crop and currently, we have 50 hectares of tobacco and the remaining hectares have maize.

“I worked with the late Brig-General for 22 years and there is no single day that I thought of leaving or looking for another job because he treated me like a son,” he said.

“During my first year, he rewarded me with a beast after we surpassed our maize target. The following season he bought me a vehicle after we planted tobacco.

“The next season we met our target and he bought me a residential stand in the low-density area in Mvurwi. I am deeply saddened by his death. My wish is to continue working together with his family.”

On livestock, Mr Songano said, they started with five beasts and Cde Kanhanga bought an additional eight, a herd they grew to 250.

Alderman Shereni Mazhambe, council chairperson for Mvurwi Town Council thanked the President for according Brig General Kanhanga hero status.

“He deserved that status. As local leaders, we used to get help from him, especially during all national events. We received fuel and all the necessary support,” he said.

“He was once a Member of Parliament for Guruve North. His death is a huge loss to our district and it is difficult for me to talk about him in the past tense.

“Recently he approached the council with interest to invest in the expansion of the town.”

Mazowe District Coordinating Committee chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said the province had lost a dedicated cadre with a long and rich history.

He said Cde Kanhanga’s credentials in the liberation struggle are undisputed and he was a highly decorated soldier.

“As young leaders in the party, Cde Kanhanga was our main pillar of support and he provided us with requisite political counsel that we needed to drive and make sure the interest of the party is protected,” he said.

Zanu PF provincial women’s league chairperson Cde Tsitsi Gezi said she was devastated by the death of Brig-Gen Kanhanga.

“He was a leader in our party but he never differentiated himself. Whenever we planned our programmes as the women’s league he would lower his status to work with us,” she said.

“He was soft-spoken and humble. He helped the women’s league with ideas and resources.

“He guided us and we are deeply saddened. We thank the President for giving him hero status. This is due to his selfless contributions to this country during and after the liberation struggle.”

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhinga said the late Cde Kanhanga never showed off despite holding top positions.

“We know him as a soft-spoken and principled man. His death is a huge blow to the province. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time, we will continue supporting them,” she said.

“He was straightforward and calm. He never took sides and guided party members on the ideology of the party.

Zanu-PF provincial vice chairperson Cde Magomo said the late Cde Kanhanga always supported the party with resources and mobilising people.

After retiring from the army he started from the cell level in the party going up, said Cde Magomo.

“He never took advantage of his seniority and did things for the party without being asked. We thank the President for awarding the hero status, and we are happy as Guruve,” he said.