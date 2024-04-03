Mash Central bags targeted projects

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mashonaland Central has received US$1 750 million from Treasury towards the construction of four major dams expected to turn the province into a green belt.

Semwa Dam received US$1 million while the other three dams Dande, Mbada (Silverstream) and Bindura Dam received US$250 000 each.

In an interview, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo said the province has bagged several infrastructural development projects.

He said the upgrading and dualisation of the Bindura Road to the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden is another positive development for Mashonaland Central.

He added that the dualisation of the road into eight lanes will decongest the tollgate and trigger an upgrade of the rest of the road up to Bindura.

“The Nyakasikana Road which links Karanda Hospital is now complete and awaits commissioning.” he said.