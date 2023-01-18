Masenda’s suspension uplifted

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE ruling party, Zanu PF has uplifted the suspension and prohibition on Mashonaland West provincial youth league chairman, Cde Tapiwa Masenda with the national secretary for security, Cde Lovemore Matuke expected to deploy a team to conduct investigations.

Cde Masenda was suspended by the provincial executive committee (PEC) together with provincial secretary for administration, Cde Rudo Munyonga recently following several allegations of misconduct levelled against him.

He was barred from calling, officiating and addressing any meetings and entering party offices.

The upliftment of the suspension by the national security department will, however, see Cde Masenda continue conducting his duties until the outcome of the investigations.