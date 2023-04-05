Masakadza hails Power Play Cricket festival

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket Director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza has hailed the inaugural Power Play Sport Under-19 cricket festival whose curtain came down on Tuesday at Peterhouse Group of Schools.

Masakadza, the most capped Zimbabwean international cricketer, attended the closing ceremony and said there is need for more tournaments of this type as they help identify talent at a young age.

“It has been a hard-fought five days of cricket, new friendships were forged and new cricket rivalries formed and ultimately cricket was the winner.

“On behalf of the tournament steering committee, I am pleased to say that the inaugural edition of the Power Play Sport Under-19 Talent Identification Cricket Tournament, Zimbabwe Edition, was a huge success,” said Masakadza.

The tournament saw several sponsors coming on board including Utande, West Properties, Zadzamatura, Proton, ZLG and Shaynemack Engineering.