Maruwa wary of GreenFuel

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS are rolling but coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa knows there is no room to relax. He has warned his players to retain maximum concentration when they face minnows Greenfuel in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Gibbo tomorrow.

The Glamour Boys have won three of their last four league fixtures and they are in high spirits going into tomorrow’s tie.

They have even been boosted by the availability of livewire winger Tendai Matindife and forward Jayden Bakare who have returned from injuries.

Of course Brendon Mpofu won’t be available as he is still nursing a sprain.

“It’s a tricky fixture against Greenfuel, it’s not going to be an easy game because we are playing a team which is in the basement,” said Maruwa.

“We are targeting a positive result. So far we have just one injury, it’s only Brendon Mpofu who is out but the rest of the boys are available for selection.

“It gives us a really good balance in the squad. Of late we have had three, four injuries in the team.

“But having almost everyone available for selection is really a healthy situation to be in at a time the games are coming quick and thick.

“We are ready for the game. We have to win the match at all costs.

“But we are always alive to the fact that every team in the league is tricky to face.

“Greenfuel are in the red zone and they will not be easy to play against.

“They need the points and we should always be careful. They are a team that plays so well although they have been dropping points.

“So you can never know. They can bring their A-Game against us so we need to be solid and concentrate”.

Maruwa hinted that he could ring some changes in the team.

Captain Frank Makarati was a second half substitute in their 2-0 win over Chicken Inn at Barbourfields last weekend having bounced back into the squad following a lengthy injury lay off.

He could start ahead of Kelvin Moyo, one of the only two players to have played all the 15 matches for Dynamos this season.

Right-back Emmanuel Jalai is the other player to have started all the 15 games.

And Maruwa yesterday hinted he could rest the pair.

“Yes, the two (Moyo and Jalai) have played all the matches this season. They have done very well,” said Maruwa.

“So we could also rest them. They deserve the rest but I am not saying they won’t play this match.

“Our form is getting better but we still have a long way to go, we have to remain focused. Our guys tend to relax when they are playing small teams and we need to work on that.

“Emmanuel Jalai is one of our key players, he has played all the games and we are expecting more from him because of his experience, so is Kevin Moyo”.

Greenfuel coach Rodwell Dhlakama said Dynamos is a big team but his club is eager to go for the points.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Green Fuel v Dynamos (Gibbo Stadium), Yadah FC V Chicken Inn (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve Stadium), CAPS United v Triangle (Bata Stadium)

Sunday: Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields Stadium), Sheasham v Black Rhinos (Bata Stadium), Simba Bhora v ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery Stadium)