Marumani in maiden first class century

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

TADIWANASHE Marumani scored his maiden first class century as Southern Rocks amassed a record 512/8 declared against Alliance Health Eagles in a Logan Cup cricket match currently underway at Old Hararians.

The top order batsman’s 102 runs gave the winless Rocks a memorable innings, as four other players weighed in with half tons, in almost two days of batting.

The 20-year-old batted for over seven hours in all before he fell lbw to Tapiwa Mufudza in his patient build up to his maiden first class hundred. Marumani made his first class debut last year and has played eight first class cricket matches.

His 153-run partnership for the first wicket with Innocent Kaia (88) was key. Then there were fifties from the Northamptonshire professional Ben Curran (75), Tafadzwa Tsiga (84) and William Mashinge (59).

Alliance Health Eagles wobbled in response and had been reduced to 117/6 at lunch on Day 3, today. They had resumed their innings on overnight score of 34/2.

Scorecards at Stumps on Day 2:

Southern Rocks – 512-8 declared in 173.2 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 102, Innocent Kaia 88, Tafadzwa Tsiga 84; Marshal Takodza 2/25, Tapiwa Mufudza 2/105, Brad Evans 1/27)

Alliance Health Eagles – 34-2 in 13 overs (Kudzai Maunze 11, Will Fraine 10*, Chamu Chibhabha 6*; Tendai Chisoro 2/18)

********

Tuskers – 125 and 223-2 in 59 overs (Nick Gubbins 135*, Tanunurwa Makoni 67, Milton Shumba 13*; Timycen Maruma 1/13, Tendai Chatara 1/22)

Mountaineers – 184 all out in 67.1 overs (Joylord Gumbie 63, Ben Compton 42, Tony Munyonga 30; Ernest Masuku 5/52, Steve Chimhamhiwa 3/38, Nick Gubbins 1/2)