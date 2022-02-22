Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start

22 Feb, 2022 - 14:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start Marry Mubaiwa

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

MARRY Mubaiwa’s assault trial failed to start today after her lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa indicated that the accused was not feeling well enough to stand trial.

Mubaiwa is appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of assaulting her former maid, Delight Munyoro, sometime in 2020.

She was expected to appear before magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye, but the matter was set for March 2 to 4 on a continuous roll.

Mr George Manokore and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa appeared for the State.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting