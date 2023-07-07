Marry Mubaiwa trial continues

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The fourth witness in the trial of Marry Mubaiwa on charges of attempting to kill her ex-husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in a hospital by unplugging his life support system told the court that they observed some blood on the life support system meaning someone had violently disconnected it.

Major Godfrey Nyoni said this during cross examination by Mubaiwa’s lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa.

Major Nyoni stated that the position were the complainant was when they opened the door showed that someone had dragged him there.

“I asked the complainant whether he was the one who unplugged the life support system and he shook his head and said no,” he said.

The trial could not proceed further as Ms Mtetwa told the court that her client was unwell and was unable to follow proceedings well, prompting a postponement.

During the previous sitting Major Nyoni, in his evidence in chief, submitted that he followed the Vice President to South Africa on June 25 2019, three days after the family and others left. VP Chiwenga had already been admitted in a hospital in South Africa.

He had gone with allowances of the security team and money for medical bills. Major Nyoni testified how he saw Mubaiwa attempting to kill the VP and sneak him out of the ward.

After arrival, Major Nyoni said the security team split into two groups that would look after the VP in the ward at all times.

“On 8 July, 2019 at around 8pm, I was on duty and the accused arrived and saw us with the patient in the ward who had machines connected on his body,” he said.

On that day, Mubaiwa indicated that she wanted some privacy with her husband and ordered us to leave. That was myself, Sgt Mugari and Dzungudza.”

Major Nyoni said they had to return after hearing the door being opened and saw Mubaiwa trying to leave the ward with VP Chiwenga who was seriously ill at the time.

“We heard the sound of the door being opened and I saw the accused holding the patient using her left hand and holding the patient’s left hand. It showed that she was pushing the patient since the patient was in front.

“I confronted her but she didn’t tell me where she wanted to go with him. I told her that the VP was bleeding on the right hand and she asked us to wash his pyjamas.”

Afterwards, Major Nyoni was assisted by his colleague Sgt Mugari to take the VP back to the bed and asked the hospital staff to come and reconnect the machines and they did so.

Major Nyoni said he also advised Dr Mangwiro and Major General Mashava (the VP’s principal staff officer) what had happened.