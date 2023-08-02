Marry Mubaiwa: State to call new witness

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The fourth witness in the trial of Marry Mubaiwa on charges of attempting to kill her ex-husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga finished testifying on Tuesday.

Major Godfrey Nyoni insisted that they observed some blood on the life support system meaning someone had violently disconnected it.

Major Nyoni stated that the position where the complainant was when they opened the door showed that someone had dragged him there.

“I asked the complainant whether he was the one who unplugged the life support system and he shook his head and said no,” he said.

During the previous sitting, Major Nyoni submitted that he followed Vice President Chiwenga to South Africa on June 25, 2019, three days after the family and others had left.

VP Chiwenga had already been admitted at a hospital in South Africa.

He had gone with allowances for the security team and funds for medical bills.

Major Nyoni testified how he saw Mubaiwa attempting to kill the VP and sneak him out of the ward with her.

After arrival, Major Nyoni said the security team split into two groups that would look after the VP in the ward day and night.

“On July 8, 2019 at around 8 pm, I was on duty and the accused arrived and saw us with the patient in the ward who had machines connected on his body.

“On that day, the accused person indicated that she wanted some privacy with her husband and ordered us to leave. It was myself, Sgt Mugari and Dzungudza,” he told the court.

Major Nyoni said they had to return after hearing the door being opened and saw Mubaiwa trying to leave the ward with VP Chiwenga who was very ill at the time.

“We heard the sound of the door being opened and I saw the accused holding the Vice President left hand using her left hand. It showed that she was pushing the patient since the patient was in front.

“I confronted her but she didn’t tell me where she wanted to go with him. I told her that the VP was bleeding on the right hand and she asked us to wash his pyjamas.”

Afterwards, Major Nyoni was assisted by his colleague Sgt Mugari to take the VP back to the bed and asked the hospital staff to come and reconnect the machines and they did so.

Major Nyoni said he also advised Dr Mangwiro and Major General Mashava (principal staff officer for the Vice President) of what had happened.