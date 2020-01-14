Breaking News
MARRY MUBAIWA LATEST: Accused intends to ...

MARRY MUBAIWA LATEST: Accused intends to ...

Estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, on Tuesday notified the State that she will ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

MARRY MUBAIWA LATEST: Accused intends to apply for refusal of further remand

14 Jan, 2020 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
MARRY MUBAIWA LATEST: Accused intends to apply for refusal of further remand Marry Mubaiwa

The Herald

Nyore Madziyanike Senior Court Reporter 

Estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, on Tuesday notified the State that she will apply for refusal of further remand if it fails to furnish her with a trial date when she returns to court on February 14.

Mubaiwa made the notification when she appeared before Harare Magistrate Chrispen Mberewere charged with fraud, money laundering, attempted murder and foreign currency externalisation.

Indications are that the State is now in possession of the dockets containing offences she is being charged with.

Tinashe Makiya represented the State.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting