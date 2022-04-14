Marry Mubaiwa fined $60 000

14 Apr, 2022 - 10:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Marry Mubaiwa fined $60 000 Marry Mubaiwa

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 
Marry Mubaiwa has been fined $60 000 after she was convicted of lying that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga had agreed to solemnise their marriage at a time he was in hospital in India.

In addition, Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube set aside a 12-month jail term on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within five years.

Mubaiwa was charged with violating the Marriages Act.

In sentencing Mubaiwa, Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube said she deserved a second chance and incarceration would fast track her ill-health.

He said her condition would not allow her to perform community service and would be a burden to officers where she would be performing the unpaid work.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting