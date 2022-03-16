Marry Mubaiwa denies attacking house maid

16 Mar, 2022 - 10:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Marry Mubaiwa denies attacking house maid Marry Mubaiwa File picture

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

MARRY Mubaiwa has denied allegations of attacking her former house maid, Delight Munyoro, when her trial on assault charges opened at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mubaiwa, through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, told the court that her hands were swollen after being injured during the Bulawayo White City Stadium blast incident.

She said her hands were weak and could not afford to attack Munyoro.

Mubaiwa told the court that she only exchanged words with Munyoro on the day in question.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting